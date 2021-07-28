Vaccination at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station to continue, as focus turns to younger people







Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha gave an assurance today (Tuesday) that vaccination services at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station will continue as normal, but social distancing measures must be tightened and walk-in services will be suspended from August 1st.

From August 1st, vaccination services at this facility, which are currently limited to elderly people and those afflicted with any of the seven underlying diseases, will be extended to cover those over 18, especially women who are over 12 weeks pregnant and people who weigh more than 100kgs.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





