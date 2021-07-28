  • July 28, 2021
Banglamung orders temporary closure of two markets due COVID

Woman selling seafood at local market in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Thailand_becausewecan / Pixabay.



The Banglamung District Chief Wuttisak Sainghadachoe ordered the temporary closure of two markets in Banglamung for seven days starting earlier this week.

The order states, “Many Covid -19 confirmed cases have been found in market workers and vendors, as well as resellers of market supplies. Some patients have given timelines to authorities that they went to markets at the Rai Wanasin Market and Rattanakorn Central Market.”

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News



