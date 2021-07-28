Banglamung orders temporary closure of two markets due COVID







The Banglamung District Chief Wuttisak Sainghadachoe ordered the temporary closure of two markets in Banglamung for seven days starting earlier this week.

The order states, “Many Covid -19 confirmed cases have been found in market workers and vendors, as well as resellers of market supplies. Some patients have given timelines to authorities that they went to markets at the Rai Wanasin Market and Rattanakorn Central Market.”

