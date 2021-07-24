  • July 24, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. King Maha Vajiralongkorn…

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Donates 2.8Billion Baht for Medical Procurements to Tackle COVID-19 Pandemic

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Donates 2.8Billion Baht for Medical Procurements to Tackle COVID-19 Pandemic

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Rama X of Thailand. Photo: Public Relations Department (กรมประชาสัมพันธ์).



BANGKOK (NNT) – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has donated over THB2.8 billion for the procurement of medical supplies and equipment to support efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand.

According to the Facebook page of Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA), His Majesty is concerned about the safety of people and medical personnel during the COVID-19 crisis.

The post stated that 27 hospitals, medical colleges and clinics nationwide received donations to buy medical equipment and other supplies, while Siriraj Hospital received a royal donation of THB100 million for the Navamindrapobitr 84th Anniversary Building.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

14,260 COVID cases and 119 deaths reported on Saturday
News

14,260 COVID cases and 119 deaths reported...

July 24, 2021
Thailand Shifts Strategies, Joins COVAX, Strengthens Public Health to Battle Covid-19
News

Thailand Shifts Strategies, Joins COVAX, Strengthens Public...

July 24, 2021
Thailand Signs Deal to Buy COVID-19 Moderna Vaccine
News

Thailand Signs Deal to Buy COVID-19 Moderna...

July 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.