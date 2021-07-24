King Maha Vajiralongkorn Donates 2.8Billion Baht for Medical Procurements to Tackle COVID-19 Pandemic







BANGKOK (NNT) – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has donated over THB2.8 billion for the procurement of medical supplies and equipment to support efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand.

According to the Facebook page of Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA), His Majesty is concerned about the safety of people and medical personnel during the COVID-19 crisis.

The post stated that 27 hospitals, medical colleges and clinics nationwide received donations to buy medical equipment and other supplies, while Siriraj Hospital received a royal donation of THB100 million for the Navamindrapobitr 84th Anniversary Building.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,

Rewriter: Hugh Brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand





