Tremors from Vietnam quake felt in Ubon Ratchathani and Sakhon Nakhon

People living in Thailand’s north eastern provinces of Ubon Ratchathani and Sakhon Nakhon felt the vibrations of two earthquakes, which struck Vietnam today, but there are no reports of property damage or injury.

Tremor recorded Monday in Chiang Mai province

The first quake, measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale, occurred 11.17am at a depth of 10km. The second measured 5.3 and occurred 18 minutes after the first, at a depth of 10km under central Vietnam, about 53km to the north west of Kon Tum town.

By Thai PBS World

