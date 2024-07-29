Neon lights in Pattaya

Pattaya Grilled Squid Vendor Goes Wild and Assaults City Official

A Thai grilled squid vendor in Pattaya attacked a city official after being angry with the official for telling him not to block traffic with his vehicle.

On July 28th, 2024, Mr. Udon Woranam, a Pattaya city official, filed a complaint to Pattaya Police, stating that he was assaulted by a street vendor while on duty. The incident occurred on July 27th, 2024, at around 8:00 PM on Dongtan Curve near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Chonburi province. This is only a few feet from the police sub-station in the area.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

