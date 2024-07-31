Wild Bear Captured Near University in Buriram

BURIRAM, July 31 (TNA) – A large wild Asiatic black bear weighing over 80 kilograms was captured after being spotted near a pond at Buriram Rajabhat University’s Pakham campus.

Over 50 officials and villagers participated in the operation to corner and capture the animal, fearing potential harm to the community.

The incident unfolded when local authorities received reports of a bear in the area. Wildlife officials, veterinarians, and local residents quickly responded. A drone was deployed to monitor the bear’s movements.

