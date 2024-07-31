Strong wind blamed for Expressway Rama 2 accident

A sub-contractor has been ordered to suspend work for three days and has been placed under investigation after a metal sheet fell from the elevated expressway under construction on Rama II Road, landing on a pickup truck.

Sarawut Songsivilai, director general of the Highways Department, said that the accident occurred on Monday morning, outside the 8pm-5am working hours of the construction.

By Thai PBS World

