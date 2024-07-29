BEM to Begin MRT Orange Line West Construction in August

Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc (BEM) is set to commence construction on the west side of the MRT Orange Line as early as August this year, following a joint venture agreement with the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) and Ch Karnchang Plc (CK) for the project’s design and civil works. The project, which stretches from Bang Khun Non to Suwinthawong, is estimated at a cost of 143 billion baht.

Chuwit Alleges Irregularities in Orange Line Project

The company has outlined a six-year construction timeline, aiming for completion from Bang Khun Non to the Thailand Cultural Center by 2030. The detailed plan includes initial design and exploration in the first year, followed by excavation over the next three years, and concluding with construction in the final two years.

BEM Chairman Phongsarit Tantisuvanitchkul announced that the necessary permissions to enter the construction site are expected by the end of this week.

Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand

