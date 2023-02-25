Chuwit Alleges Irregularities in Orange Line Project

February 25, 2023 TN
Chuwit Kamolvisit outside CentralWorld in Bangkok

Chuwit Kamolvisit outside the Central World department store in Bangkok. Photo: Jeremy.




BANGKOK, Feb 24 (TNA) – Whistleblower Chuwit Kamolvisit on Friday showed up at the Transport Ministry to file a complaint over alleged irregularities in the bidding for the Orange Line electric train project.

He planned to submit the complaint to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob but the minister went to work in a province and assigned his secretary and governor of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand, Pakapong Sirikantaramas to receive the letter from Chuwit.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

