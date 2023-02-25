Chuwit Alleges Irregularities in Orange Line Project









BANGKOK, Feb 24 (TNA) – Whistleblower Chuwit Kamolvisit on Friday showed up at the Transport Ministry to file a complaint over alleged irregularities in the bidding for the Orange Line electric train project.

He planned to submit the complaint to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob but the minister went to work in a province and assigned his secretary and governor of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand, Pakapong Sirikantaramas to receive the letter from Chuwit.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

