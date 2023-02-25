Border security boosted in Kanchanaburi as fighting erupts in Myanmar









KANCHANABURI: Security has been tightened along the border in Sangkhla Buri district as fresh fighting erupted in Myanmar on Saturday morning.

Myanmar troops clashed with unknown forces for more than one hour. People on the Thai side of the border heard the sound of gunfire around 6.30am, with thick smoke and flames billowing over Myanmar’s Payathongzu township, opposite Phra Chedi Sam Ong village Moo 9 in tambon Nong Lu of Sangkhla Buri, said a border source.

