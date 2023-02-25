Border security boosted in Kanchanaburi as fighting erupts in Myanmar

February 25, 2023 TN
FAW Jiefang CA-1122J military truck of Myanmar Army

FAW Jiefang CA-1122J military truck of Myanmar Army. Photo: TTL(Facebook). CC0 1.0.




KANCHANABURI: Security has been tightened along the border in Sangkhla Buri district as fresh fighting erupted in Myanmar on Saturday morning.

Myanmar troops clashed with unknown forces for more than one hour. People on the Thai side of the border heard the sound of gunfire around 6.30am, with thick smoke and flames billowing over Myanmar’s Payathongzu township, opposite Phra Chedi Sam Ong village Moo 9 in tambon Nong Lu of Sangkhla Buri, said a border source.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Piyarat Chongcharoen
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Nong Pling, Nakhon Sawan

Three Thai drivers, 14 illegal Chinese migrants arrested in Nakhon Sawan

February 23, 2023 TN
Nakhon Pathom Chedi at night

Biological Father of Missing Baby in Nakhon Pathom Face Statutory Rape Charges

February 23, 2023 TN
Myanmar-Thailand bridge in Mae Sai

Mae Sai-Tachileik border checkpoint reopens Monday

February 20, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bar girls in Pattaya

Law Enforcement Officers Inspect Tree Town and Soi Buakhao in Pattaya

February 25, 2023 TN
Jet skis in Phuket

Intoxicated Foreign Tourist Caught After Trying to Steal Jet-ski From Patong Beach

February 25, 2023 TN
FAW Jiefang CA-1122J military truck of Myanmar Army

Border security boosted in Kanchanaburi as fighting erupts in Myanmar

February 25, 2023 TN
Chuwit Kamolvisit outside CentralWorld in Bangkok

Chuwit Alleges Irregularities in Orange Line Project

February 25, 2023 TN
Traffic jam in Bangkok

Unqualified person arrested at beauty clinic in Bangkok’s Srinagarind area

February 25, 2023 TN