  • October 13, 2021
Thai women nabbed in Kanchanaburi for illegally moving migrants

Ban Tai in Kanchanaburi District. Photo: wirawan jewelry.




KANCHANABURI: Two Thai women were arrested at a checkpoint in Sangkhla Buri district on Wednesday while transporting seven Myanmar migrants and a child in violation of the provincial communicable disease committee’s order prohibiting movements of migrants to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The arrests were made at about 7am when a Mitsubishi Triton pick-up truck was stopped at the Chong Ua checkpoint at Moo 4 village in tambon Pang Phle. The vehicle was from Thong Pha Phum district, heading for Sangkhla Buri.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Piyarat Chongcharoen
BANGKOK POST



