  • June 26, 2021
14 illegal migrants caught in Kanchanaburi

Boat on the Kwai Noi River in Kanchanaburi. Photo: nakhon100. CC BY 2.0.



KANCHANABURI: Fourteen Myanmar nationals were arrested for illegal entry in a border village in Muang district on Friday night.

A team of soldiers and police deployed to patrol border areas at Huai Nam Khao village in tambon Ban Klao spotted a suspected pickup truck and stopped it for a search at around 8pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Piyarat Chongcharoen
BANGKOK POST



Tags:

TN

