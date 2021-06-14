More than 100 Thais and foreigners arrested in Pattaya for allegedly drinking alcohol, smoking shisha
14 illegal migrants caught in Kanchanaburi
KANCHANABURI: Fourteen Myanmar nationals were arrested for illegal entry in a border village in Muang district on Friday night.
A team of soldiers and police deployed to patrol border areas at Huai Nam Khao village in tambon Ban Klao spotted a suspected pickup truck and stopped it for a search at around 8pm.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Piyarat Chongcharoen
BANGKOK POST