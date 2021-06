THAILAND: The COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech was approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Thailand yesterday (June 24), senior health official Paisan Dankhum has confirmed.

The Pfizer vaccine nows joins five others previously approved, including Chinese-manufactured Sinovac and Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.

By The Phuket News