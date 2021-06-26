More than 100 Thais and foreigners arrested in Pattaya for allegedly drinking alcohol, smoking shisha
Suspect in Thursday’s shootings in Bangkok to be held in custody for 12 days
The suspect in Thursday’s shooting spree in and around Bangkok is in custody and will be held for at least for 12 days, during the initial questioning and investigation.
The police are opposing bail, because the suspect is a flight risk and due to the severity of the case, involving 2 deaths in 2 provinces.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World