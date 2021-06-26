  • June 26, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Bangkok
  3. Suspect in Thursday’s…

Suspect in Thursday’s shootings in Bangkok to be held in custody for 12 days

Suspect in Thursday’s shootings in Bangkok to be held in custody for 12 days

Hospital in Rangsit, Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani. Photo: Left wing (sOn).



The suspect in Thursday’s shooting spree in and around Bangkok is in custody and will be held for at least for 12 days, during the initial questioning and investigation.

The police are opposing bail, because the suspect is a flight risk and due to the severity of the case, involving 2 deaths in 2 provinces.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Prayut Undecided on Bangkok Lockdown Proposal
News

Prayut Undecided on Bangkok Lockdown Proposal

June 26, 2021
Infectious and High-risk Areas in Greater Bangkok Will Be Closed off
Bangkok

Infectious and High-risk Areas in Greater Bangkok...

June 26, 2021
Bangkok rally: Police to charge protest leaders for breaching state of emergency
News

Bangkok rally: Police to charge protest leaders...

June 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.