Ex-conscript kills 2 at 7-11 in Bangkok and Pathum Thani field hospital







ATHUM THANI, June 24 (TNA) – An ex-conscript broke into a field hospital for COVID-19 patients and shot dead one of them after killing an employee at a convenience store in Phahon Yothin area.

Pol Maj Gen Chayut Marayat, commander of Pathum Thani police, said the man dressed in camouflage shot dead a COVID-19 patient at the Princess Mother National Institute for Drug Abuse Treatment at about 3.20am.

Earlier, at about 2am, he killed an employee of a convenience store in an area supervised by the Phahon Yothin police station in Bangkok.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

