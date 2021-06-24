Health officials Reject Proposal to Lock down Bangkok







BANGKOK (NNT) – The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has rejected a proposal from medics to lock down Bangkok, where COVID-19 is now spreading at a rate of almost 1,000 infections per day.

CSSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said the CCSA has decided that serious outbreaks, at construction worker housing and other locations in the capital, can be contained with local measures. In addition, locking down Bangkok may encourage migrant workers to leave, with the potential to spread the virus to other provinces.

He said the CSSA will maintain its “bubble and seal” policy of localized measures to contain the contagion.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal

National News Bureau of Thailand





