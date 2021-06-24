  • June 24, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Bangkok
  3. Health officials Reject…

Health officials Reject Proposal to Lock down Bangkok

Health officials Reject Proposal to Lock down Bangkok

Street vendor with no customers in the empty street in Bangkok during COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: © ILO/Laetitia Dard / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has rejected a proposal from medics to lock down Bangkok, where COVID-19 is now spreading at a rate of almost 1,000 infections per day.

CSSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said the CCSA has decided that serious outbreaks, at construction worker housing and other locations in the capital, can be contained with local measures. In addition, locking down Bangkok may encourage migrant workers to leave, with the potential to spread the virus to other provinces.

He said the CSSA will maintain its “bubble and seal” policy of localized measures to contain the contagion.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Aviation Authority Prepares for Reopening of Thailand to Foreign Tourists
News

Aviation Authority Prepares for Reopening of Thailand...

June 24, 2021
Hospitals in Bangkok suspend COVID-19 tests as they run out of beds for the infected
Bangkok

Hospitals in Bangkok suspend COVID-19 tests as...

June 24, 2021
Planned Rallies Can Spread COVID-19
News

Planned Rallies Can Spread COVID-19

June 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.