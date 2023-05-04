Pattaya Anticipates 600,000 Indian Tourists This Year

Indian fast food restaurant in Thailand

Indian fast food restaurant in Thailand. Photo: sarangib (PIxabay).




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has forecast that around 600,000 Indian tourists will visit Pattaya this year, a number similar to pre-pandemic levels.

Phuket expects 150,000 more Indian tourists this year

Director of TAT’s Pattaya office, Anoma Vongyai, stated that prior to the pandemic, over 900,000 Indian tourists came to Thailand, with approximately 600,000 visiting Pattaya. In 2019, Indian tourists were the third-largest group of foreign visitors after Chinese and Russians.

