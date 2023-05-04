Chinese tourists tied up and robbed in Pattaya

One of three men who broke into a house in Pattaya and tied up three Chinese nationals and robbed them of cash, a car and other valuables has been arrested in Rayong.

A team of Pattaya police arrested the man in a room in Muang district of Rayong at around 4.30am on Thursday. He was identified as Chaichana Phimpha, 28, Thai media reported. A manhunt is continuing for the two other suspects.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



