5 Chinese nationals arrested in Pattaya for setting up religious sect, selling magic potion









Five Chinese nationals, including a woman, who claims to be the “Mother of Universe” with the ability to connect with “divine figures”, have been arrested by Thai immigration police at a luxurious house in Pattaya, Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri.

Pol Maj-Gen Waritsiri Leelasiri, commander of Immigration Division 3, said that the five arrived in Thailand on tourist visas and set up a religious sect, called “Lion Kingdom Federation”, spread the gospel of the sect and solicited donations from believers, who include Chinese tourists and Thais.

