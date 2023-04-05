5 Chinese nationals arrested in Pattaya for setting up religious sect, selling magic potion

TN April 30, 2023 0
Buildings in Na Kluea in Banglamung District, Pattaya, Chonburi

Buildings in Na Kluea, Banglamung District, Chonburi. Photo: Matt Persson.




Five Chinese nationals, including a woman, who claims to be the “Mother of Universe” with the ability to connect with “divine figures”, have been arrested by Thai immigration police at a luxurious house in Pattaya, Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri.

Chinese gangsters arrested in Bangkok for fake gold scam

Pol Maj-Gen Waritsiri Leelasiri, commander of Immigration Division 3, said that the five arrived in Thailand on tourist visas and set up a religious sect, called “Lion Kingdom Federation”, spread the gospel of the sect and solicited donations from believers, who include Chinese tourists and Thais.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



