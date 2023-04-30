Park ranger shot dead in Koh Phangan

Sri Thanu beach in Koh Phangan

Sri Thanu beach in Koh Phangan. Photo: Craigb100.




SURAT THANI: A ranger in the Namtok Than Sadet National Park on Ko Phangan island was found shot dead in a house for park rangers on Saturday, police said.

Pol Col Panya Niratimanond, chief of Koh Phangan police, said the discovery of the death was reported to the police station at 10.06am. Police went to the house at Moo 5 village in tambon Ban Tai, Koh Pha-ngan district to investigate.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan
BANGKOK POST



