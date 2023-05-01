Employment Department Cracks Down on Illegal Migrants in Bangkok









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Employment recently inspected Chan Road in Bangkok following claims that migrant workers were working jobs reserved for Thais in the area.

Authorities investigate Pattaya construction site for illegal workers

According to the department’s director general, Phairoj Chotikasatien, officials and police from the Immigration Bureau inspected locations from Soi Chan 16 to Soi Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra 14 following claims that migrant workers had taken residence and set up food stalls in these areas. He explained that the inspection aimed to ensure that migrant workers were living legally in Thailand and not taking employment in occupations and positions reserved for Thai nationals.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





