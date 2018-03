Bang Lamung District Chief Naris Niramaiwong on Friday led officials from local authorities, police and Chonburi Provincial Labour Office to inspect a construction site at the Terminal 21 Pattaya department store after receiving complaints that there were many migrant workers illegally working there.

Naris disclosed that from the inspection, it was found that there were 19 construction contractors working at the site and more than 1,000 construction workers.

