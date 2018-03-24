Jail for five more Catalan pro-independence leaders

Five pro-independence politicians have been sent to prison today, raising the number of jailed Catalan leaders to nine. Presidential candidate Jordi Turull, who presented his candidacy to lead a new government only yesterday in Parliament, the former Parliament Speaker Carme Forcadell, and three ministers of the sacked Catalan government –Raül Romeva, Josep Rull and Dolors Bassa-, are now in pre-trial prison. They all face up to 40 years behind bars and are formally indicted for the alleged crime of rebellion for organizing the October 1 referendum and promoting an independence declaration.

Vice president Oriol Junqueras and Home Affairs minister Joaquim Forn, both sacked by the Spanish government, have been in jail since November 2, while two civil society leaders that organized pro-independence protests, Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sànchez, have been in prison since October 16.

Full story: vilaweb.cat

VilaWeb / Catalan News Agency