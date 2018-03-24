Norway Wants to Ban Full-Face Veils in Schools – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Norwegian government has sent a bill to the parliament seeking to ban full-face veils during classes and all other education-related activities in schools and universities, the Politico news outlet reported.

The draft law is a revised version of the June proposal, which insisted on a complete ban on all clothing that fully covered the face, the Politico news outlet said, citing the bill.

The proposed law would apply to students and teachers alike. In kindergartens, employees would have to abstain from covering their faces at all times, and not just during educational activities.

