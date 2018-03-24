Saturday, March 24, 2018
Home > News > Thailand to produce its own HPV vaccines

Thailand to produce its own HPV vaccines

HPV Vaccine
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 24 March 2018 (NNT) – A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed to transfer the technology required to create human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines to Thai producers.

The National Vaccine Institute (Public Organization) led by its director, Charung Muangchana, signed an agreement with Xiamen Innovax Biotech CO., LTD. (Innovax) of China on the prevention of HPV related diseases such as cervical cancer.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Foreign forces not responsible for bomb attacks: NSC chief

Skyline of Bangkok

British Embassy property sold for 420m pounds

Breaking News

Anti-government protest leader Suthep sets December 9 as D-Day

Leave a Reply