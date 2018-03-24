Thailand to produce its own HPV vaccines

BANGKOK, 24 March 2018 (NNT) – A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed to transfer the technology required to create human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines to Thai producers.

The National Vaccine Institute (Public Organization) led by its director, Charung Muangchana, signed an agreement with Xiamen Innovax Biotech CO., LTD. (Innovax) of China on the prevention of HPV related diseases such as cervical cancer.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand