Rabies vaccines being provided for pets nationwide

BANGKOK, 14th March 2018 (NNT) – Citizens across the nation are taking advantage of free anti-rabies vaccinations for their pets, with the service available in all 50 districts of Bangkok.

Bangkok’s Health Department is operating mobile vaccination teams to combat rabies, providing shots free of charge. Over 180 pets were brought in to receive the shots in Nong Chok’s Chalong Krung community alone.

All owners of animals over three months of age are being encouraged to have them receive the vaccination for the protection of others and the pets themselves. Information in Bangkok can be found by contacting the nearest public health service center.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand