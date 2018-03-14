Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Home > News > Rabies vaccines being provided for pets nationwide

Rabies vaccines being provided for pets nationwide

stray dog in Thailand
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 14th March 2018 (NNT) – Citizens across the nation are taking advantage of free anti-rabies vaccinations for their pets, with the service available in all 50 districts of Bangkok.

Bangkok’s Health Department is operating mobile vaccination teams to combat rabies, providing shots free of charge. Over 180 pets were brought in to receive the shots in Nong Chok’s Chalong Krung community alone.

All owners of animals over three months of age are being encouraged to have them receive the vaccination for the protection of others and the pets themselves. Information in Bangkok can be found by contacting the nearest public health service center.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

130,000 workers risk losing jobs at Thai flood-hit companies: Labour Ministry

Breaking News

Thai Public Health Ministry warns of six diseases in the coming summertime

Breaking News

Thai Airways operates first Asian passenger biofuel flight

Leave a Reply