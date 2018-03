Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak yesterday (March 13) revealed several plans to promote tourism in its effort to generate over 3 trillion baht from 36-37 million foreign tourists visiting the country this year.

The promotion includes the development of Thailand’s ancient capital, Ayutthaya, to be world-class tourist destination, while the country’s western seacoast would be promoted as “Thailand Riviera”.

