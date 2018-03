Police have sent out a warning about the spread of ecstasy pills in the shape of cartoon characters among teenagers and university students.

The cartoon-themed pills had been smuggled in from the Netherlands where they could be bought for about 60 baht a pill. The price was increased 10-fold in Thailand, to 600 baht a pill, Narcotics Suppression Bureau commissioner Sommai Kongwisaisuk said on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS