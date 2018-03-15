15 to be charged in football fixing case

BANGKOK, 14th March 2018 (NNT) – The Deputy Director-General of the Department of Criminal Litigation has voiced confidence that a football game fixing case involving 15 suspects can be handled properly despite being the first such case launched under the Athletic Career Support Act.

Commander of the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda has led investigators and other individuals relevant to the case to the Office of the Attorney General to submit the case file in the football fixing case. He explained that a total 16 people are suspected of involvement in the case; six financiers, one referee, one member of the public and eight football players. Police have however, filed cases against only 15 of the 16.

