AOT to extend automated check-in at Suvarnabhumi airport from June 1st









Starting June 1st, air passengers can check in with their luggage using automated check-in services up to five hours in advance of their departure time, instead of three hours, in order to address congestion at the check-in counters at Suvarnabhumi international airport, according to Kirati Kitmanawat, president of Airports of Thailand Public Company (AOT).

AOT Installs 180 Self Check-in Machines at Suvarnabhumi Airport

He disclosed that passengers are worried about the congestion at check-in, with some arriving at the airport up to seven hours in advance, but check-in counters for most airlines only open three hours in advance of departure, resulting in congestion.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

