Hospital Beds Concern in Bangkok as COVID Cases Rise

BANGKOK, June 22 (TNA) – The Department of Medical Services expressed its concern about available hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Bangkok, especially seriously ill ones, vacant beds for whom were slightly available.

Dr Somsak Akasilp, director-general of the department, said daily new COVID-19 cases in Greater Bangkok had exceeded 1,000 for over two months and thus their bed demand was rising, especially regarding beds for red-coded patients dependent on ventilators and yellow patients who had moderate symptoms or needed special care.

