Phuket pub, bar entertainment workers plea to return to work
PHUKET: More than 40 nightlife and entertainment venue workers gathered at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (June 22) to file a request to the Phuket Governor asking for help in coping with the continued forced closure of entertainment venues, leaving them with no means of making a living for months.
The group, led by Phromphiriya Thammaupat, included staff, singers and musicians from entertainment venues, pubs, bars all across Phuket.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News