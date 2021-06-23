Phuket pub, bar entertainment workers plea to return to work







PHUKET: More than 40 nightlife and entertainment venue workers gathered at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (June 22) to file a request to the Phuket Governor asking for help in coping with the continued forced closure of entertainment venues, leaving them with no means of making a living for months.

The group, led by Phromphiriya Thammaupat, included staff, singers and musicians from entertainment venues, pubs, bars all across Phuket.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News





