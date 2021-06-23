  • June 23, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Phuket
  3. Phuket pub, bar…

Phuket pub, bar entertainment workers plea to return to work

Phuket pub, bar entertainment workers plea to return to work

Tai Pan Disco in Patong, Phuket. Photo: ADwarf.



PHUKET: More than 40 nightlife and entertainment venue workers gathered at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (June 22) to file a request to the Phuket Governor asking for help in coping with the continued forced closure of entertainment venues, leaving them with no means of making a living for months.

The group, led by Phromphiriya Thammaupat, included staff, singers and musicians from entertainment venues, pubs, bars all across Phuket.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Tourism Authority Aims to Ease Quarantine Requirements in Thailand and Visitors’ Countries
News

Tourism Authority Aims to Ease Quarantine Requirements...

June 23, 2021
Inoculation of French nationals aged 55+ in Thailand begins Wednesday
News

Inoculation of French nationals aged 55+ in...

June 23, 2021
Thailand logs record-high of 51 COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours
News

Thailand logs record-high of 51 COVID-19 fatalities...

June 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.