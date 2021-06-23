Phuket reopening: Rules for arrivals in Phuket







PHUKET: The provincial governor has elaborated on rules for people arriving from overseas when Phuket reopens to foreign tourists from Europe and America on July 1.

Governor Narong Woonsew said on Wednesday that visitors would come from low- and medium-risk countries in Europe and America and they would arrive on Thai Airways International flights from London, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Paris and Zurich.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST





