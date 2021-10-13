  • October 13, 2021
TAT to Invite Blackpink’s Lisa to Phuket’s Countdown

Video for “Lalisa”, Blackpink member Lisa Manoban’s first solo song. Image: Youtube.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aims to invite world-renowned artists such as Thai-born K-pop singer Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban and Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli to perform at Phuket’s countdown celebration event this year.

To mark the country’s grand reopening, TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said this plan is still pending and requires further consideration as the project needs additional budget approval from the government and partial support from the private sector. He said the move is hoped to promote the province as a world-class destination.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



Leave a Reply

