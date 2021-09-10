Lisa from BLACKPINK shakes up the K-Pop industry with ‘LALISA’, her debut solo album







BLACKPINK fans are in luck. After Rosé’s solo debut on March 12, 2021, this year comes with a new release that has had them glued to the group’s profiles.

Lisa, one of the rappers of the K-Pop girlband, has rocked the music industry with her single album LALISA. It is the artist’s first official solo release and, of course, it has already had a great reception among her fans.

The debut title track comes with the Thai’s signature beats. The hip-hop takes over each and every one of her verses making anyone who listens to them vibrate. Lisa thus proves to have a great capacity and ease in the scene of this genre. We also hear electronic touches, a very characteristic fusion in BLACKPINK’s discography.

The premiere of LALISA’s video clip has been very well received. In just a few hours it has surpassed 37 million views. A figure that we are sure will increase every second.

-Thailand News (TN)





