CCSA Maintains Curfew, Dark Red Zone Provinces







BANGKOK, Sept 10 (TNA) – The Center for Covid19 Situation Administration (CCSA) meeting on Friday decided to maintain the number of dark-red provinces of maximum and strict controlled zones at 29 and the current curfew hours from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. in those provinces until Sept 30 said CCSA spokesman, Taweesin Visanuyothin.

Thailand on Friday reported 14,403 new coronavirus cases and 189 more deaths over the past 24 hours. 15,610 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus. The country’s total infections rose to 1,352,953 and the death toll was 13,920.

Source: tna.mcot.net

