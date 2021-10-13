  • October 13, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Chiang Mai
  3. Two wet markets…

Two wet markets in Chiang Mai stay closed for another 11 days after more COVID-19 infections found

Two wet markets in Chiang Mai stay closed for another 11 days after more COVID-19 infections found

Thai sweets, cookies and desserts sold at Thanin Market in Chiang Mai. Photo: Takeaway. CC BY-SA 3.0.




The Chiang Mai COVID-19 Situation Command Centre has ordered the Muang Mai and Sor Thor Gao wet markets to remain closed until at least October 22nd after 118 more COVID-19 cases were found, raising the total in the cluster to 478.

After the finding of new cases, Dr. Songyos Khamchai, chief of communicable disease control at the Chiang Mai provincial health office, advised anyone in a high-risk group who was in contact with traders at the market, as well as the traders themselves, to isolate for 14 days as a precautionary measureto help prevent the spread of the disease.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Health ministry dispels allegation of radioactive contaminants in mRNA vaccines
News

Health ministry dispels allegation of radioactive contaminants...

October 13, 2021
Duterte Threatens to Inoculate Sleeping Filipinos with COVID Vaccine
Asia

Duterte Threatens to Inoculate Sleeping Filipinos with...

October 13, 2021
TAT to Invite Blackpink’s Lisa to Phuket’s Countdown
Phuket

TAT to Invite Blackpink’s Lisa to Phuket’s...

October 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.