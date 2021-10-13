Two wet markets in Chiang Mai stay closed for another 11 days after more COVID-19 infections found









The Chiang Mai COVID-19 Situation Command Centre has ordered the Muang Mai and Sor Thor Gao wet markets to remain closed until at least October 22nd after 118 more COVID-19 cases were found, raising the total in the cluster to 478.

After the finding of new cases, Dr. Songyos Khamchai, chief of communicable disease control at the Chiang Mai provincial health office, advised anyone in a high-risk group who was in contact with traders at the market, as well as the traders themselves, to isolate for 14 days as a precautionary measureto help prevent the spread of the disease.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





