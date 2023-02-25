Unqualified person arrested at beauty clinic in Bangkok’s Srinagarind area









An unqualified person, who has been administering Botox, vitamin and dermal injections at a legally-registered clinic in Bangkok’s Srinagarind area for about five years, was arrested yesterday (Friday) as he was treating a client.

Police and officials from Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration and Health Service Support Department raided the clinic after they were informed that the beauty clinic might not be legal.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

