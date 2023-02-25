Two pro-democracy activists leave hospital, continue hunger strike

February 25, 2023 TN
Supreme Court of Thailand

Main entrance of the Supreme Court of Thailand. Photo: Wattana Songpetchmongkol.




Pro-democracy activists Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon and Orawan “Bam” Phuphong left Thammasat University Hospital for the Supreme Court on Friday and insisted they will continue their hunger strike — now in its 38th day — until all their demands are met.

Ms Tantawan, 21, and Ms Orawan, 23, released a letter saying they intend to continue fasting until those in power accept the rights of the accused and defendants in political cases to be granted bail during their trials.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Chuwit Kamolvisit outside CentralWorld in Bangkok

Chuwit Alleges Irregularities in Orange Line Project

February 25, 2023 TN
Government ambulance in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Second human bird flu infection detected in a week in Cambodia

February 24, 2023 TN
Thailand's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

Thai Public Health Minister Says It Is ‘Impossible’ to Legalize Vaping, Declares Further Crackdown

February 24, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bar girls in Pattaya

Law Enforcement Officers Inspect Tree Town and Soi Buakhao in Pattaya

February 25, 2023 TN
Jet skis in Phuket

Intoxicated Foreign Tourist Caught After Trying to Steal Jet-ski From Patong Beach

February 25, 2023 TN
FAW Jiefang CA-1122J military truck of Myanmar Army

Border security boosted in Kanchanaburi as fighting erupts in Myanmar

February 25, 2023 TN
Chuwit Kamolvisit outside CentralWorld in Bangkok

Chuwit Alleges Irregularities in Orange Line Project

February 25, 2023 TN
Traffic jam in Bangkok

Unqualified person arrested at beauty clinic in Bangkok’s Srinagarind area

February 25, 2023 TN