Two pro-democracy activists leave hospital, continue hunger strike









Pro-democracy activists Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon and Orawan “Bam” Phuphong left Thammasat University Hospital for the Supreme Court on Friday and insisted they will continue their hunger strike — now in its 38th day — until all their demands are met.

Ms Tantawan, 21, and Ms Orawan, 23, released a letter saying they intend to continue fasting until those in power accept the rights of the accused and defendants in political cases to be granted bail during their trials.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

