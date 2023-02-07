Court grants temporary release to two hunger strikers

February 7, 2023 TN
Criminal Court of Thailand in Chatuchak District, Bangkok

Criminal Court of Thailand in Chatuchak District, Bangkok. Photo: ilawFX Freedom / flickr.




Thailand’s Criminal Court granted temporary release to two hunger strikers today (Tuesday), at the request of the director of Thammasat University Hospital, claiming that their health has deteriorated to a life-threatening level due to high levels of blood ketone and a reduction of kidney function.

Separate requests for the temporary release of Tantawan Tuatulanon, aka “Tawan”, and Orawan Phuphong, aka “Bam’, were submitted to the Criminal Court today by the director of the hospital.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

