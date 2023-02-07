Thai PM Prayut Offers Condolences Over Losses in Turkey, Syria Quake









BANGKOK, Feb 7 (TNA) — Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the massive quake that hit Türkiye and Syria in early Monday, leaving hundreds killed.

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed that Prime Minister/Defense Minister General Prayut offered deep condolences to the government of Türkiye, the victims and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families.

TNA

