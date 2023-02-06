Two hunger strikers charged with lèse majesté still conscious, very weak

February 6, 2023 TN
Thammasat University Hospital in Bangkok

Thammasat University Hospital in Bangkok. Photo: Sry85. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The two female students charged with lese majeste are still conscious but very weak after nearly three weeks on a hunger strike, Thammasat University Hospital reported on Monday.

Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon, 21, and Orawan “Bam” Phupong, 23, remain in custody and have been on a hunger strike since Jan 18, demanding the release of all political prisoners. They are also calling for the abolition of the lese majeste and sedition laws and other justice reforms.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine Research Center

Covid becoming seasonal, annual vaccination will suffice

February 6, 2023 TN
Immigration officer and volunteer at Baan Laem Police Checkpoint, Chanthaburi Province

Rules Tightened for Police Checkpoints

February 6, 2023 TN
Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Koh Samui Airport

Bangkok Airways suspends Bangkok-Hat Yai and Bangkok-Da Nang services

February 5, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine Research Center

Covid becoming seasonal, annual vaccination will suffice

February 6, 2023 TN
Immigration officer and volunteer at Baan Laem Police Checkpoint, Chanthaburi Province

Rules Tightened for Police Checkpoints

February 6, 2023 TN
Aerial view while Landing at Phuket Airport

Russian Plane Breaks Down While Taking Off in Phuket

February 6, 2023 TN
Thammasat University Hospital in Bangkok

Two hunger strikers charged with lèse majesté still conscious, very weak

February 6, 2023 TN
Collapsed buildings and debris in Van, Turkey due to an earthquake

Hundreds killed in major earthquake on the Turkey-Syria border

February 6, 2023 TN