Two hunger strikers charged with lèse majesté still conscious, very weak









The two female students charged with lese majeste are still conscious but very weak after nearly three weeks on a hunger strike, Thammasat University Hospital reported on Monday.

Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon, 21, and Orawan “Bam” Phupong, 23, remain in custody and have been on a hunger strike since Jan 18, demanding the release of all political prisoners. They are also calling for the abolition of the lese majeste and sedition laws and other justice reforms.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

