Russian Plane Breaks Down While Taking Off in Phuket









Smoke and fire came out from the right side of a plane while it was taking off at Phuket International Airport over the past weekend.

Phuket International Airport has issued an announcement stating, “At 5:00 P.M. on Saturday (February 4th) the AZURAIR Airlines flight number ZF3604 was taking off on a flight to Moscow in Russia.”

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

