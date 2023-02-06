Russian Plane Breaks Down While Taking Off in Phuket

February 6, 2023 TN
Aerial view while Landing at Phuket Airport

Aerial view while Landing at Phuket Airport. Photo: Alexander Beltyukov / airliners.net. CC BY-SA 3.0.




Smoke and fire came out from the right side of a plane while it was taking off at Phuket International Airport over the past weekend.

Phuket International Airport has issued an announcement stating, “At 5:00 P.M. on Saturday (February 4th) the AZURAIR Airlines flight number ZF3604 was taking off on a flight to Moscow in Russia.”

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

