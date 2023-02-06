Russian Plane Breaks Down While Taking Off in Phuket
Smoke and fire came out from the right side of a plane while it was taking off at Phuket International Airport over the past weekend.
Phuket International Airport has issued an announcement stating, “At 5:00 P.M. on Saturday (February 4th) the AZURAIR Airlines flight number ZF3604 was taking off on a flight to Moscow in Russia.”
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.