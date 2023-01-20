Uzbek Woman Arrested with 2.23 Kilograms of Cocaine at Phuket Airport

January 20, 2023 TN
Phuket International Airport terminal

Phuket International Airport terminal. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.




he Sakoo Police told the Phuket Express that this morning (January 20th) they have arrested Mrs. Shoira Rakmonova, 41, Uzbek national at Thai Customs (import) in the international terminal. Seized from her were eight bags of cocaine weighing in total 2.23 kilograms.

The Sakoo Police told the Phuket Express that Mrs. Rakmonova was travelling alone from Doha, Qatar on a direct flight to the Phuket International Airport.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Southwest Pinnacle in Koh Tao

Romanian Diver in Phuket Still Missing for 10 Days, Overall Search Ended

January 19, 2023 TN
Phuket Airport taxi minibus service

Phuket Minivan Taxi Driver High On Meth Has His Driving License Withdrawn

January 18, 2023 TN
Inside the Phuket International Airport terminal

Wanted Singaporean Suspect in Ponzi Scheme Arrested at Phuket Airport

January 17, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Peace Corp Volunteers in Thailand

Peace Corps Volunteers Return to Thailand

January 20, 2023 TN
Phuket International Airport terminal

Uzbek Woman Arrested with 2.23 Kilograms of Cocaine at Phuket Airport

January 20, 2023 TN
Wooden Judge hammer and law books

Phra Khanong Civil Court orders daughter, bank to pay over B200m for theft

January 20, 2023 TN
Traffic jam nearDon Mueang Airport on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road it Sanam Bin Subdistrict, Bangkok

Major repairs to Laksi-Don Mueang local road from January 25th

January 20, 2023 TN
Thanon Yaowarat (Chinatown) in Bangkok

Bangkok Yaowarat Market Lively ahead of Chinese New Year

January 20, 2023 TN