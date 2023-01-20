Uzbek Woman Arrested with 2.23 Kilograms of Cocaine at Phuket Airport









he Sakoo Police told the Phuket Express that this morning (January 20th) they have arrested Mrs. Shoira Rakmonova, 41, Uzbek national at Thai Customs (import) in the international terminal. Seized from her were eight bags of cocaine weighing in total 2.23 kilograms.

The Sakoo Police told the Phuket Express that Mrs. Rakmonova was travelling alone from Doha, Qatar on a direct flight to the Phuket International Airport.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

