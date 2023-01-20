Phra Khanong Civil Court orders daughter, bank to pay over B200m for theft









The Phra Khanong Civil Court has ordered a woman, two bank employees and a commercial bank to pay more than 200 million baht in compensation to a bedridden elderly woman in connection with the theft of over 250 million baht from her accounts.

The court announced its ruling on Thursday in the suit filed by Huay Sriwirat against her daughter Mawadee Sriwirat, four bank employees and Kasikornbank (KBank). Ms Huay demanded 350.35 million baht in compensation from them.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

