Major repairs to Laksi-Don Mueang local road from January 25th

January 20, 2023 TN
Traffic jam nearDon Mueang Airport on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road it Sanam Bin Subdistrict, Bangkok

Traffic jam nearDon Mueang Airport on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road it Sanam Bin Subdistrict, Bangkok. Photo: F-GSPY.




The Italian-Thai Development Corporation will begin major roadworks on the local road between Laksi and Don Mueang on January 25th. The work is to repair the undulating road surface, which has been a constant cause of complaints from motorists.

The public relations office of the State Railway of Thailand said in its recent Facebook post that the road, which runs parallel to the railway, has been repaired several times, but usually not the entire road, leaving the problem of the undulating surface unresolved.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Thanon Yaowarat (Chinatown) in Bangkok

Bangkok Yaowarat Market Lively ahead of Chinese New Year

January 20, 2023 TN
Siam Paragon luxury shopping center in Bangkok

Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival to be Hosted at Paragon Cineplex

January 20, 2023 TN
SRT Dark Red Line train at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok

Passenger assistance robots introduced at Bangkok’s main train terminal

January 19, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Peace Corp Volunteers in Thailand

Peace Corps Volunteers Return to Thailand

January 20, 2023 TN
Phuket International Airport terminal

Uzbek Woman Arrested with 2.23 Kilograms of Cocaine at Phuket Airport

January 20, 2023 TN
Wooden Judge hammer and law books

Phra Khanong Civil Court orders daughter, bank to pay over B200m for theft

January 20, 2023 TN
Traffic jam nearDon Mueang Airport on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road it Sanam Bin Subdistrict, Bangkok

Major repairs to Laksi-Don Mueang local road from January 25th

January 20, 2023 TN
Thanon Yaowarat (Chinatown) in Bangkok

Bangkok Yaowarat Market Lively ahead of Chinese New Year

January 20, 2023 TN