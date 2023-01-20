Major repairs to Laksi-Don Mueang local road from January 25th









The Italian-Thai Development Corporation will begin major roadworks on the local road between Laksi and Don Mueang on January 25th. The work is to repair the undulating road surface, which has been a constant cause of complaints from motorists.

The public relations office of the State Railway of Thailand said in its recent Facebook post that the road, which runs parallel to the railway, has been repaired several times, but usually not the entire road, leaving the problem of the undulating surface unresolved.

