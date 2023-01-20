Bangkok Yaowarat Market Lively ahead of Chinese New Year









BANGKOK, Jan 20 (TNA) – Shoppers of Chinese descent on Friday flock to Yaowarat, Bangkok’s China Town to buy food and other items used in ceremonies to pay respect to ancestors and gods during the Lunar New Year.

Traders are upbate on the return of customers after it was quite sombre during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





