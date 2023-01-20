Bangkok Yaowarat Market Lively ahead of Chinese New Year

January 20, 2023 TN
Thanon Yaowarat (Chinatown) in Bangkok

Thanon Yaowarat (Chinatown) in Bangkok. Photo: yeowatzup.




BANGKOK, Jan 20 (TNA) – Shoppers of Chinese descent on Friday flock to Yaowarat, Bangkok’s China Town to buy food and other items used in ceremonies to pay respect to ancestors and gods during the Lunar New Year.

Traders are upbate on the return of customers after it was quite sombre during the Covid-19 pandemic.

