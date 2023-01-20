Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival to be Hosted at Paragon Cineplex









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival is set to take place from January 20th to 25th, 2023, with the opening ceremony scheduled for January 20th at the Paragon Cineplex in Bangkok. The festival is organized by Thailand’s Ministry of Culture in cooperation with the Federation of National Film Societies, the government, and the private sector.

This year’s festival will feature a diverse range of films, including five high-quality ASEAN films that have received international awards, three classic films, 14 ASEAN short films, and eight ASEAN feature films.

