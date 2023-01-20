Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival to be Hosted at Paragon Cineplex

January 20, 2023 TN
Siam Paragon luxury shopping center in Bangkok

Siam Paragon luxury shopping center in Bangkok. Photo: KhunBhun / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival is set to take place from January 20th to 25th, 2023, with the opening ceremony scheduled for January 20th at the Paragon Cineplex in Bangkok. The festival is organized by Thailand’s Ministry of Culture in cooperation with the Federation of National Film Societies, the government, and the private sector.

This year’s festival will feature a diverse range of films, including five high-quality ASEAN films that have received international awards, three classic films, 14 ASEAN short films, and eight ASEAN feature films.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Traffic jam nearDon Mueang Airport on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road it Sanam Bin Subdistrict, Bangkok

Major repairs to Laksi-Don Mueang local road from January 25th

January 20, 2023 TN
Thanon Yaowarat (Chinatown) in Bangkok

Bangkok Yaowarat Market Lively ahead of Chinese New Year

January 20, 2023 TN
SRT Dark Red Line train at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok

Passenger assistance robots introduced at Bangkok’s main train terminal

January 19, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Peace Corp Volunteers in Thailand

Peace Corps Volunteers Return to Thailand

January 20, 2023 TN
Phuket International Airport terminal

Uzbek Woman Arrested with 2.23 Kilograms of Cocaine at Phuket Airport

January 20, 2023 TN
Wooden Judge hammer and law books

Phra Khanong Civil Court orders daughter, bank to pay over B200m for theft

January 20, 2023 TN
Traffic jam nearDon Mueang Airport on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road it Sanam Bin Subdistrict, Bangkok

Major repairs to Laksi-Don Mueang local road from January 25th

January 20, 2023 TN
Thanon Yaowarat (Chinatown) in Bangkok

Bangkok Yaowarat Market Lively ahead of Chinese New Year

January 20, 2023 TN