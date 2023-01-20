King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital Opens Nawat Boriban Clinic for Special Services









King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital has opened the Nawat Boriban Clinic for Special Services to provide an alternative way to access treatment from doctors in various fields. The clinic is open for services from January 11, 2023, onwards on the 4th floor of Nawat Boriban Building (Gate 14 on Henri Dunant Road).

The Nawat Boriban Clinic for Special Services is meant for pre-admission patients only and operates during official hours Mondays to Fridays from 8.00 AM to 4.00 PM. The clinic is closed on weekends and national holidays. Patients can pay for treatment themselves or with their health insurance, civil servant medical benefit schemes, NHSO, Bangkok Metropolitan medical benefits, or medical benefit schemes provided by their workplace with King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in the hospital network. Patients can book an appointment in advance at the call center 0-2256-5193 on Monday – Friday from 8.00 AM to 8.00 PM and on Saturday – Sunday from 8.00 AM to 12.00 PM.

Patients of King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital’s Out of Hours Clinics at Phor Por Ror Building on Monday – Friday from 4.00 to 8.00 PM or Saturday – Sunday from 8.00 AM – 12.00 PM can continue their services at the clinics. For more information, please call 0-2256-5193.

By Chulalongkorn University

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Chulalongkorn University sets the standard as a university of

innovations for society and is listed in the World’s Top 100 Universities for Academic Reputation, in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2021.





