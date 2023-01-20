King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital Opens Nawat Boriban Clinic for Special Services

January 20, 2023 Chulalongkorn University

King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital Opens Nawat Boriban Clinic for Special Services, an Alternative Option for Treatment

The Nawat Boriban Clinic for Special Services

The Nawat Boriban Clinic for Special Services. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.




King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital has opened the Nawat Boriban Clinic for Special Services to provide an alternative way to access treatment from doctors in various fields. The clinic is open for services from January 11, 2023, onwards on the 4th floor of Nawat Boriban Building (Gate 14 on Henri Dunant Road).

The Nawat Boriban Clinic for Special Services is meant for pre-admission patients only and operates during official hours Mondays to Fridays from 8.00 AM to 4.00 PM. The clinic is closed on weekends and national holidays. Patients can pay for treatment themselves or with their health insurance, civil servant medical benefit schemes, NHSO, Bangkok Metropolitan medical benefits, or medical benefit schemes provided by their workplace with King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in the hospital network. Patients can book an appointment in advance at the call center 0-2256-5193 on Monday – Friday from 8.00 AM to 8.00 PM and on Saturday – Sunday from 8.00 AM to 12.00 PM.

King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital has opened the Nawat Boriban Clinic for Special Services
King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital has opened the Nawat Boriban Clinic for Special Services. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.

Patients of King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital’s Out of Hours Clinics at Phor Por Ror Building on Monday – Friday from 4.00 to 8.00 PM or Saturday – Sunday from 8.00 AM – 12.00 PM can continue their services at the clinics. For more information, please call 0-2256-5193.

By Chulalongkorn University

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Peace Corp Volunteers in Thailand

Peace Corps Volunteers Return to Thailand

January 20, 2023 TN
Wooden Judge hammer and law books

Phra Khanong Civil Court orders daughter, bank to pay over B200m for theft

January 20, 2023 TN
Asian tourist taking a photo at a Buddhist temple

Tourism Policy Committee Set to Decide on 300 Baht Tourist Entry Fee

January 19, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Peace Corp Volunteers in Thailand

Peace Corps Volunteers Return to Thailand

January 20, 2023 TN
Phuket International Airport terminal

Uzbek Woman Arrested with 2.23 Kilograms of Cocaine at Phuket Airport

January 20, 2023 TN
Wooden Judge hammer and law books

Phra Khanong Civil Court orders daughter, bank to pay over B200m for theft

January 20, 2023 TN
Traffic jam nearDon Mueang Airport on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road it Sanam Bin Subdistrict, Bangkok

Major repairs to Laksi-Don Mueang local road from January 25th

January 20, 2023 TN
Thanon Yaowarat (Chinatown) in Bangkok

Bangkok Yaowarat Market Lively ahead of Chinese New Year

January 20, 2023 TN