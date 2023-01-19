Romanian Diver in Phuket Still Missing for 10 Days, Overall Search Ended

January 19, 2023 TN
Southwest Pinnacle in Koh Tao

Diving in Southwest Pinnacles, Thailand. Photo: yeowatzup / flickr.




The Romanian diver had gone missing in the sea near the Kaew Nok Island in Rawai, South of Phuket since January 8th, 2023.

The Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos told the Phuket Express yesterday (January 17th) that the search had continued since January 8th until yesterday January 17th under the sea and via helicopter but still no sign of Mr. S. E. S.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Phuket Airport taxi minibus service

Phuket Minivan Taxi Driver High On Meth Has His Driving License Withdrawn

January 18, 2023 TN
Inside the Phuket International Airport terminal

Wanted Singaporean Suspect in Ponzi Scheme Arrested at Phuket Airport

January 17, 2023 TN
Choeng Thale in Thalang District, Phuket

Saint Christopher and Nevis Man Wanted by US Arrested in Phuket

January 15, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Southwest Pinnacle in Koh Tao

Romanian Diver in Phuket Still Missing for 10 Days, Overall Search Ended

January 19, 2023 TN
Pattaya Police pickup

Robert Beijer, Suspect in Infamous Belgium Brabant Killers Case, Arrested in Pattaya for Alleged Visa Issues

January 19, 2023 TN
Road signs at Nong Kham Interchange Highway

Car Carrying Six Migrant Workers Overturns and Catches Fire in Pattaya

January 19, 2023 TN
Asian tourist taking a photo at a Buddhist temple

Tourism Policy Committee Set to Decide on 300 Baht Tourist Entry Fee

January 19, 2023 TN
SRT Dark Red Line train at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok

Passenger assistance robots introduced at Bangkok’s main train terminal

January 19, 2023 TN